Staff from West Devon Borough Council have been out and about in the community helping with community litter picks, as part of the Great British Spring Clean.
The council offered help to several litter picking events taking place across the borough during Britain’s environmental charity’s clean-up campaign last month. The council provided bags and litter-picking equipment for the litter picks, and council staff joined the arranged events.
Cllr Jeff Moody, lead member for waste and recycling, said: “Litter picking is a topic close to my heart, having co-ordinated Tidy Tavi’s monthly litter picks in Tavistock for 15 years.“I wish that we didn’t need to pick litter, but I know the positive impact that volunteers have on where they live by helping to keep our public spaces clean.
“We were able to support litter pick events in Okehampton this year, including at the Youth Hostel and Okehampton Business Centre. The Tamar and Tavy Gig Club were also one of the groups that showed the brilliant community spirit you see so often in West Devon. It’s really encouraging to see people across the borough rallying to the cause, and I hope that we can support even more events in 2027.
“In the meantime, I hope that everyone living here or visiting West Devon will think before they litter, and take their rubbish home with them. Littering is illegal and can bring a fine.”
The Great British Spring Clean campaign calls on people across the UK to show they love where they live by taking part in the mass action litter pick. This year, 585,038 people took part in the challenge, collecting 451,887 bags.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.