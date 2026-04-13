Tavistock, Okehampton and Princetown’s green spaces have been given a burst of new life thanks to a recent donation of 40 birch trees from Stone Lane Gardens, near Chagford.
Six different tree species, including Himalayan Spirit, Moonbeam, Red Panda, Sacred Scroll and Pink Champagne, have been planted in locations where residents can enjoy their colour through the seasons, adding a little more interest to grassy areas within the urban environment. The colour of the stems ranges from brilliant white to pale pinks and deep reds.
West Devon Borough Council’s Cllr Chris West, hub lead for climate change and biodiversity, said: “A big thank you to Stone Lane Gardens for their generous donation. This is the second time over five years that they have reached out to us and we are thrilled to plant more of their distinctive trees within our public green spaces. These species of Birch are ones typically only planted in arboretums or private gardens.
“The trees will bring interest and wildlife value to these small green spaces and will hopefully bring enjoyment to those who watch them grow in their new locations.”
Paul Bartlett, garden manager at Stone Lane Gardens, added: “It is great to see some of our trees planted within West Devon spaces. The trees are varied and special and will brighten the environment with their vibrant leaf and stem colours throughout the seasons.”
Stone Lane Gardens is a registered charity which manages a five-acre woodland garden on the edge of the Dartmoor National Park that is famous for its National Collection of Birch and Alder trees and annual sculpture exhibition. The charity was established in 2011 following the death of the landowner, Kenneth Ashburner, who had been a keen gardener.
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