The Friends of Okehampton Library are staging a fundraising event featuring local music groups early next month.
‘An Evening of Music and Words: Dreaming with Eyes Open’ takes place on Saturday, May 2 at All Saints Church Hall in Okehampton, starting at 7.30pm.
Topping the bill are Moor Jazz featuring Mary Morris, a band making a name for itself locally with swing and jazz ballads. The Three Amigos will be playing some classic pop ballads while another quartet provides a tribute to Buddy Holly, telling his story in words and music. The evening also features talented musicians from Okehampton College.
There will be a raffle and refreshments are bring your own. Tickets from the library or on the door on the night.
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