DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of a tractor on fire at Inwardleigh near Okehampton at 3.43pm on Wednesday, April 8.
Fire control mobilised two fire engines, from Okehampton and Chagford and on arrival crews, confirmed the tractor was well alight and the fire affecting power line cables above.
To put out the fire, crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out.
The tractor was totally destroyed by the fire.
National Grid attended to check the power lines.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.
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