A 46-year-old prison officer has admitted wilfully misconducting herself in public office and drugs supply.
Monika Richards, of Stock Close, Okehampton, admitted that between February and April 2022 while working as a prison officer she wilfully neglected to report that an inmate at HMP Exeter possessed a mobile phone.
The charge states that 'it is a criminal offence for a prisoner to have unauthorised possession inside a prison of a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications'.
She had previously admitted a second charge of supplying a class C drug - diazepam - to a number of people at various locations in Devon between October 2020 and December 2021.
Richards appeared at Exeter Crown Court and she has been bailed to appear for sentencing there in May for both offences.
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