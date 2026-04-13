More than 500 runners conquered the returned Dartmoor Marathon last weekend.
After an absence of 30 years, the gruelling hilly marathon challenged runners of all levels of experience and brought a carnival atmosphere to the centre of Tavistock.
The race on Sunday, April 12, started and finished in Tavistock, with a very tough climb to Princetown and a route through scenic Dartmoor villages to a welcoming crowd and ‘race village’ entertainment at the finish.
The winner Richard Gould, finished in 2h 56min. He had not planned to enter the race, but was given the entry as a Christmas present, so trained for the enormous challenge. He described the hills as ‘challenging’ but said the scenery was ‘absolutely beautiful’.
Jo Page, who runs with Okehampton Running Club, was the first female home.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock ran a poignant Dartmoor Marathon in memory of former team member Jane Hilton who died from brain cancer. They were sponsored to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Research charity. (Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock)
A rare flat section gives the runners a respite from the hills on the daunting Dartmoor Marathon. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell.)
Finally, the runners reach Princetown after a long climb from Tavistock. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Still climbing towards Princetown with Tavistock behind them. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Pacing themselves on a woodland stretch during the gruelling route. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Smiling through the pain, a Plymouth Harriers runner looks forward to the Tavistock finish. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
An upbeat runner, undaunted by all the hills. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Stunning views, sheep, stone bridges and many hills were the rewards for all the effort put in by the runners. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Seeing the fun side of racing 26 miles are these two runners. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Sharing the pain of running 26 miles. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
A welcome energy treat is grabbed without a break by a runner on his way to Princetown above Tavistock. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Some morale-boosting encouragement for a family team running the testing route. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
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