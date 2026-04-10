Vinyl records fans are expected to queue around the block to buy exclusive discs available for one day only at a Tavistock store.
Tavistock’s Rival Records in Paddon’s Row take part in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18, a special celebration of independent record stores.
Top artists are among those included in the choice of 400-plus recordings which are only on sale on that day in 280 independent shops nationwide.
Customers need to queue early, because they are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, with no pre-buying allowed.
Rival Records owner John Chapple said: “Record Store Day is the one day when vinyl recordings are available for a wide range of artists. These are either special reissues or recordings which have never been released before and therefore will be in high demand and are unlikely to be available again on the high street for a very long time, if ever.
“Vinyl is experiencing a long-term healthy revival in recent years, so there’s bound to be queues long before I open on the day. I’d recommend music fans to get here early.”
It has been an exciting few days for John as he receives deliveries of new discs daily for sale only on Record Store Day from various labels taking part.
John said: “Record Store Day is a celebration of independent record stores. Releases will be available on a first come, first served basis. I’ll have about 300 titles including never-before- released titles, some studio, some live.”
One highlight of widespread appeal will be Taylor Swift’s one-off seven-inch single of her song ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ with a ‘So Glamorous Cabaret’ version on the B-side. Other notable artists offered will be David Bowie, Paul Weller, Blur, Brit winner Olivia Dean and Lewis Dunford, performing live.
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