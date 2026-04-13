Sixty-six people in West Devon accessed the Government’s debt help scheme Breathing Space in 2025, official figures have revealed as the cost of living remains high.
However, debt advice charity National Debtline has warned that more people in the region may be in need of the service this year as costs continue to rise.
Also known as the Debt Respite Scheme, Breathing Space provides debtors respite from creditor action and no interest or charges for up to 60 days in order to access free debt advice and put together a viable plan to pay back money owed.
Since the scheme was established in 2021, 362 people in West Devon have used the scheme.
Last year, one in every 550 adults entered Breathing Space.
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