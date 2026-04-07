More than 100 worshippers braved the Good Friday drizzle for an enactment of the Easter Passion Play high up on Dartmoor

Members of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's, families and friends from the Tavistock Area Mission Community came together for the drama, which saw the story of Christ’s crucifiction the Passion Play at the Church of St Michael de la Rupe on top of Brent Tor.

The play involved a parade up the steep slopes with stops along the way to re-tell the Good Friday events of over two thousand years ago.

The part of Jesus was played by David Harris, churchwarden, and the cast included the church choir.

Following the Easter ascent, there was a short reflective service at St Michael's.

The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
Friends and families followed the Passion Play as it made its stately progress up Brentor. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
A Roman soldier among the Passion Play cast. Picture by Dave McMahon. (Dave McMahon)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
Churchwarden David Harris played Christ. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
Still a long way to go to the top. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
A pause in the journey to the summit of the tor. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
The heavy burden of the cross. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
Gathering in the wind close to the hilltop church. (Dave McMahon.)
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon.
The congregation of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's enacting the Good Friday Passion Play at St Michael's on top of Brent Tor. Picture by Dave McMahon. (Dave McMahon.)