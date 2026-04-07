More than 100 worshippers braved the Good Friday drizzle for an enactment of the Easter Passion Play high up on Dartmoor
Members of Brentor Church and the Friends of St Michael's, families and friends from the Tavistock Area Mission Community came together for the drama, which saw the story of Christ’s crucifiction the Passion Play at the Church of St Michael de la Rupe on top of Brent Tor.
The play involved a parade up the steep slopes with stops along the way to re-tell the Good Friday events of over two thousand years ago.
The part of Jesus was played by David Harris, churchwarden, and the cast included the church choir.
Following the Easter ascent, there was a short reflective service at St Michael's.
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