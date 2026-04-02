SPRING has burst into life across Cornwall with the National Trust unveiling a packed programme of events at Antony, Cotehele and Lanhydrock.
At Antony, families are invited to step straight into a Wonderland-inspired adventure with its Easter trail running until April 16. Visitors can design their own party outfits, take on giant garden games, enjoy a quirky tea party and even try their hand at croquet in a playful, immersive setting.
The spring programme continues with a ‘Brilliant Bees’ talk on April 16, while over May half term, the gardens will come alive with family-friendly games, a tree trail and activities designed to get visitors exploring every corner of the estate.
Young history enthusiasts can also roll up their sleeves on May 27 for a Bronze Age pottery session, recreating ancient techniques in a hands-on archaeology experience.
Cotehele is also embracing the season in style, with its Creature Easter Trail running until April 19. The family-friendly route celebrates the wildlife found across the estate, from feathery birds to fascinating insects and mammals.
Alongside the trail, visitors can tap into their creative side with a series of workshops, including wet felting and spring-inspired block printing, led by experienced artists.
Adding to the seasonal atmosphere, ‘Spring, in Reverie’ an exhibition by Sammy Davies, will run from May 2-10, transforming part of the house into a colourful showcase inspired by the beauty of spring.
Meanwhile, Lanhydrock is offering a mix of adventure and tranquillity throughout the season.
Its Easter Adventures trail invites young explorers into the formal gardens, where they can follow clues, build their own story and earn a chocolate reward at the finish.
For those seeking a slower pace, blossom bathing walks are available through to late May, encouraging visitors to immerse themselves in the colours, scents and calm of the gardens as they burst into bloom.
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