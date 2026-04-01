THIS summer, Devon-based Richard Chappell Dance returns with the premiere of its latest production, Us Folk, at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre in Liskeard on Wednesday, June 10.
A joyful and compassionate celebration of community, Us Folk explores what folk culture can teach people about today’s shared challenges.
Reclaiming the spirit of togetherness, resilience and collective celebration at the heart of folk practice, the work reimagines these traditions for a more inclusive present, inviting people to move forward together as a caring community.
Featuring a cast of dancers, musicians, and poets, echoing the multidisciplinary nature of folk traditions, choreographer Richard Chappell blends contemporary dance, ballet, improvisation, and contact work into an expressive performance by dancers Marla King, Sam Gilowitz, and Maya Carroll.
Set to a rich, layered soundscape, with live music by acclaimed folk musicians and ceilidh callers Ben Moss and Maz McNamara, spoken word by award-winning poet Saili Katebe, and a bold striking score by electronic music duo Larch, sampling the world-renowned Treorchy Male Voice Choir.
Rooted in nature and community, Us Folk is an urgent yet uplifting call to empathy, celebrating the power of social dancing to reconnect us with one another and the world around us.
Artistic director and choreographer, Richard Chappell, said: “I’m excited to bring Us Folk to audiences in Devon and Cornwall this summer, where folk dance and music are such a vital part of cultural life.
“By weaving together contemporary dance with modern folk and writing practices, we’ve shaped a rich tapestry of art forms that reimagine what communities can be today, as a powerful act of connection and joy.”
The performances of Us Folk follow Richard Chappell Dance’s most successful spring tour to date.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/sterts/t-njjvpex
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