The Tavy & Tamar Apple Group is inviting all orchard lovers to the ceremonial opening of the newly-restored Bere Ferrers community orchard this weekend, Sunday, April 26.

The group (TTAG) took over management of the orchard last year with the support of Bere Ferrers Parish Council.

VIP guest Philip Hygate, chair of the Tamar Valley National Landscape Partnership, will declare the orchard officially open at 2.30pm at a free Apple Blossom Day open to all.

The TVNL provided grant funding for the orchard project.

The event from 2pm will give everyone the chance to view the group’s progress in restoring the orchard.

There will be demonstrations of pruning and crafting using tree wood and light refreshments will be provided. Suitable footwear is recommended.

The orchard dates back to the eighteenth century and its 54 trees are currently putting on a stunning blossom display.

The Tavy & Tamar Apple Group is inviting anyone with an interest in orchards and nature to a ceremonial opening of the newly-restored Bere Ferrers community orchard on Sunday, April 26. ( Tavy & Tamar Apple Group )

Pictured are volunteers learning natural fencing in the orchard. ( The Tavy & Tamar Apple Group )