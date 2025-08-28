South West Water is stepping up its fight against invasive species on the Devon and Cornwall border.
The INNS (invasive non-native species) such as a mussel no bigger than a fingernail can block vital drinking water pipes, smother native plants or outcompete native species, and cost millions to control.
From the end of the month visitors to Upper Tamar Lake will have a simple way to halt these unwanted hitchhikers in their tracks.
South West Water has installed a purpose-built, free-to-use washdown facility for boats, paddleboards, bikes, and even model crafts, designed to remove and safely dispose of any invasive species before they get a foothold.
The facility will be opened by local author Rupert Kirkwood, known as the ‘Lone Kayaker’, on Sunday, August 31 at 11am.
A first for the region, the main pressure washer is designed for sailing and gig boats and paddleboards with a smaller wash station for model boats. This doubles up as a bike wash for the many cyclists on the lake’s scenic loop.
Panelled sides contain the spray, with all run-off draining into a central soak-away system that traps and disposes of any plant fragments, larvae or mud that could harbour invasive species.
Upper Tamar Lake provides drinking water for communities in the area. The nearby Bude Canal is the only known site in Cornwall for zebra mussels, a highly invasive species that can clog water infrastructure and outcompete native wildlife.
Once established, they are impossible to eradicate. Other threats include invasive aquatic plants and American signal crayfish, a species that can easily be transported on wet equipment or in standing water.
South West Water’s invasive fish and aquatic biosecurity officer, Ashley Bunning, said: “It’s often the smallest things that cause the biggest problems. A quick washdown might not seem like much, but it could be the difference between keeping our reservoir safe and facing a problem we can never undo.”
The facility was installed as part of South West Water’s Water Industry National Environment Programme following similar projects at Roadford and Stithians reservoirs.
The design was shaped by Tecker Ltd, a Cornish company, in collaboration with South West Lakes Trust, the Environment Agency, Bude Gig Club, and other regular users.
Upper Tamar Lake is a hub for sailing, gig rowing, model boating, and fishing and is already protected by two angler dip tanks installed in 2020 and 2023. The new facility extends that protection to all users, ensuring every craft, board, or bike leaves the site as clean as it arrived.
“We’re asking everyone who comes here, whether they’re out on the water, on bikes, or just enjoying the view, to spare a couple of minutes to clean down their kit,” added Ashley.
“It’s a small act with a big impact, helping protect the lake for wildlife, for recreation, and for the people who rely on it for their drinking water.”
The washdown is open during the day and free to use, with automatic shut-off at night to prevent misuse.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.