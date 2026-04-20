It was a bittersweet but significant moment for a widower when he climbed out of the pool after completing a 850-mile swimming challenge in tribute to his late wife.
With enormous relief, Will Crosby finally completed the last leg of his epic fundraising swim in tribute to ‘inspiring’ wife Harriet who died of cervical cancer aged just 39 in 2010.
And making it even more poignant, he swam that very last mile in Meadowlands Leisure Centre in Tavistock on Sunday, April 19 with he and Harriet’s two daughters Thea and Rosie, now grown up.
His swim, completed in stages over more than two years, is in aid of Cancer Research UK
Harriet had planned to run the London Marathon back in 2009 for the same charity while completing treatment, but sadly cancer took her before she was able to do so.
Now her daughters are running the London Marathon on her behalf this coming Sunday (April 26) to add to the family’s fundraising efforts.
Will and his daughters have together raised £7,000 in sponsorship for Cancer Research UK.
“This is about Harriet’s story, not mine,” said Will. “Hers is an inspirational tale which is why me and our girls have taken on our charity adventures. She always said no challenge is too big if you put your mind to it and this reflected her approach to life.
“Harriet was lovely lady,” he added. “She was a wonderful special needs teacher and turned the challenges the students faced into something positive.”
Will, a former special school headteacher, who lives in Horrabridge, was cheered by friends, fellow swimmers and leisure centre staff when he finished the equivalent of more than the distance between Land’s End to John O’Groats at the Tavistock pool.
He has kept Harriet’s online fundraising page open as he completed his swimming challenge over more than two years, swimming 25 miles a month since he started in January 2024.
He said: “I’m continuing the fundraising drive that Harriet started when battling cervical cancer in 2009.
“She had brutal treatment for the cancer and this led to remission and her aim was to complete the London Marathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK via her JustGiving page.
“She wanted to give something back from her experience of her illness to help others. She was an inspiring positive person, just as she was professionally.
“Sadly the disease overtook her quest and she died from the disease in November 2010. The appeal will be formally closed at the end of this year.”
Will decided he wanted to raise funds to continue Harriet’s legacy by doing something genuinely challenging, but not likely to lead to injury. He started off with an initial goal of swimming the equivalent distance to Cardiff from Tavistock and extended it when he started enjoying it.
Will Crosby welcomes donations to Harriet’s JustGiving fundraising page at this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harrietcrosby
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