“But we need to see greater collective action if we’re going to make a real difference to equestrian safety. We continue to be overlooked, which is evident in the recently released road safety strategy where horses are still not included in the targeted measures for vulnerable groups. Until this changes, we won’t stop pushing for meaningful progress and an approach that combines education, prevention and enforcement of the rules. We owe it to everyone who loves horses as much as we do and every horse in our lives.”