DARTMOOR mizzle didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending this year’s Widecombe Fair
With its roots set firmly in the agricultural traditions of the moor, Tuesday’s all-day event still remains true to its origins.
From its beginnings as a popular fair, dealing in local livestock, it has evolved over the years as a showcase for the cream of locally-bred Dartmoor stock, as well as being the premier event of the moorland social calendar.
A full day of ring events kicked off at 9am with sheep, cattle and horse judging, and throughout the day visitors to the volunteer-run show were able to enjoy live music, a lumberjack show, a tug-of-war contest and members from Moretonhampstead and District Motor Cycle Club showing off their formidable two-wheeled skills.
As always a certain gent astride a grey horse was spotted amongst the crowds, for of course Widecombe Fair isn’t complete without Uncle Tom Cobley.