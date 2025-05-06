A local football team who were sponsored by a controversial porn star have been told to replace their football kit emblazoned with her initials.
Calstock FC announced Bonnie Blue as their sponsor in April after one of their players told teammates that Bonnie was his cousin.
Tia Emma Billinger, known professionally as Bonnie Blue, is an English pornographic film actress. She has been controversial for creating sexual content with university students and married men.
She’s most famously known for having sex with 1,057 men in one day.
In a statement Calstock FC said: “So as I am sure you are aware Calstock FC secured a generous sponsorship deal with social media influencer Bonnie Blue with which we acquired a new away kit.
“Due to the FA’s interpretation of the regulations we are retracting the kit bearing the BB logo.
“We did not do this to offend. We, as an adult club and collective, categorically do not advocate or support oppression of women.
“It was great to see that so many people took an interest in our adult club and offered support so to this end we have set up a GoFundMe page on which we would be delighted to receive your donations as we now need to replace this kit and need to secure the future financial viability of the club.”
The football team, that dub themselves, ‘A drinking team with a football problem’, received mixed messages online about their sponsor.
When the sponsorship was announced in a reel with over a million views, one user commented “This isn’t a flex, it’s actually embarrassing as f**k for you.”
Calstock FC responded with: “Each to their own opinion and you’re entitled to that but as a small local club we are proud to be sponsored by her.”
The team have raised £1,390 on their fundraiser which will go towards fees, insurance, rent, balls and general running costs.