Alpacas aplenty at county show courtesy of Lakemoor

REVELLERS at this years Devon County Show got the chance to interact with alpacas thanks to a Dartmoor-based alpaca farm.

Based in South Devon, Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor offer alpaca experiences, alpaca walks, adoption packages and much more.

Their shop stocks all manner of alpaca-based products such as socks, fool and fleece.

Sam and Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor ( Ethan Heppell / MDA ) ( Ethan Heppell / MDA )

Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor said: ‘We run an alpaca farm, we have 19 alpacas at the moment with four babies running around - we love coming to the show to meet lots of alpaca lovers.

‘The Devon County Show is the highlight of our year, it’s a wonderful show and we love meeting people who come to see us.’