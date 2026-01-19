Lively dancing and singing heralded the traditional blessing of the Bere Ferrers orchard at the weekend.

The annual wassail celebration saw the blessing of trees in the Bere Ferrers community apple orchard on Saturday (January 17).

The Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) event also include a shindig at Bere Ferrers Parish Hall where the Dartmoor Border Morris Dancers and the Tavy Tars entertained villagers.

Dancers, singers and villagers joined a lamplit parade to the orchard where parish councillor Peter Crozier led youngsters in blessing the apple trees. This saw evil spirits banished by striking tree trunks with sticks and hanging slices of toast on the boughs, while a bonfire kept everyone warm.

Back in the hall, TTAG president Brian Lamb distributed cider, apple juice and pasties during dancing and Tavy Tars’ rousing choruses.

The Tavy Tars shanty singers entertain at the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group’s Bere Ferrers Wassail. (Graham Reed)
Dartmoor Border Morris Group performing at the event. (Graham Reed)
Parish councillor Peter Crozier, of the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group, leading apple orchard blessing celebrations. (Graham Reed)
The Tavy Tars in full voice at the parish hall (Graham Reed)
Dartmoor Border Morris Group performing in the parish hall. (Graham Reed)
The scene in the orchard during the wassail, where a bonfire kept everyone warm. (Graham Reed)