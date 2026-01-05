Two traditional rural craft courses are being offered to anyone wanting to help manage the newly-adopted Bere Ferrers Community Orchard.
First is a tree pruning course on Saturday, January 10, and the second a hedge-laying and hurdle-making course on Saturday, January 24.
Both practical hands-on skills courses are in the orchard which was officially taken on by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) as a community asset last summer.
Brian Lamb, of TTAG, said: “This is an opportunity to participate in the start of the orchard management of the Bere Ferrers Community Orchard that the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group has taken on the responsibility to run.
“As well as winter pruning, we will be righting and staking fallen trees and planting some new trees. So, there’s lots of variety during the day and opportunities to learn more about apple tree and orchard management.”
The pruning course tutor Charles Staniland is one of the West Country’s top apple experts and teachers. The pruning course runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm and students are asked to meet at 10am.
Brian explained the hedge and hurdle course: “Cuttings from the predominantly hazel hedgerows will be used to make hurdles that we will use to provide screens for a future bird hide and shelter in the orchard.”
Tutors Henry Thornton and Andy Morton will take the hedge-laying and hurdle-making course which also runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Students should meet at10am at the orchard.
The hedge and hurdle course is a chance to learn how to layer typical Devon hedges which form the boundaries of the orchard and make hurdles (fence panels).
Hurdles are suitable for traditional or wildlife-friendly areas that benefit from a rustic feel. Hazel hurdles are highly durable, often lasting up to 10-15 years with minimal maintenance.
Each hurdle is handwoven from coppiced hazel, creating strong and woven panels.
For both weekend courses the orchard is on the left-hand side of the road as drivers/pedestrians approach Bere Ferrers village along Fore Street from Bere Alston, immediately before the allotments and social club.
Parking on the road adjoining the site is limited. Toilets are in the village hall 100 metres away.
For both courses students are asked to bring pruning tools, if they have them, and wear appropriate clothing and protective gear. Limited equipment will be available to borrow.
Again, for both courses, hot drinks and cake will be provided, but students should bring their own packed lunch.
