A yellow wind warning is in place on Thursday (January 8) across parts of Devon and Cornwall as Storm Goretti is set to reach the UK later this week.
The warning will apply from 3pm to midnight on January 8, with the Met Office forecasting strong northwesterly winds across the region from Thursday afternoon, before easing overnight. Winds are expected to reach 50-60mph, but they could rise to 70mph around exposed headlands and coasts.
The weather forecaster has predicted travel disruptions, with a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations if roads, rail, air, or ferry services are affected or if roads and bridges are closed.
There is also a slight chance of damage to buildings, power cuts, and injuries or danger to life caused by large waves in coastal regions and flying debris.
Storm Goretti is the first named storm of the year and was named by Meteo France because the strong winds are likely to affect northern France.To protect yourself:
- Secure loose items outside your house.
- Check road conditions and public transport timetables and amend travel plans if necessary.
- Gather torches, batteries, mobile phone power packs and other essentials in case of power cuts.
- If on the coast, be aware of large waves; even if onshore, take care near cliffs; know the route; and keep dogs on leads. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change and keep up to date with the forecast.
