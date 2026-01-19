Wassailing is held in cider-producing areas of the country and is rooted in paganism, with people visiting orchards to bless the apple trees in the hopes of a bountiful crop come harvest time. As part of the festivities, wassailers sing and drink to the health of the apple trees and make as much noise as possible to frighten away evil spirits. The word wassail comes from the Old English “waes hael,” meaning “good health.”