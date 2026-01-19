Fire crews from Okehampton and Hatherleigh were sent to a fire on a farm which gutted an outbuilding at Beaworthy last night (Sunday, January 18).
The call went out just before 7pm and two Okehampton and Hatherleigh fire engines attended, calling for reinforcements from Okehampton, North Tawton and Exeter, which supplied a water bowser.
The crew fought the blaze wearing breathing apparatus using powerful jets as well as ladders. They used a pump to siphon water from a nearby water source.
By 9pm the fire was under control and crews were damping down and monitoring the fire to ensure it did not flare up again.
The outbuilding containing logs, hay and household items was completely destroyed.
