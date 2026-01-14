The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) was called out over the weekend to help a Ten Tors training group after one of its members fell ill.
On Saturday (January 10), NDSART team members were called to Lints Tor, south of Okehampton, where medics assessed the casualty, who felt weak and nauseated.
A team doctor and a remote rescue medical technician treated the casualty before helping the whole Ten Tors team back to the waiting vehicle. A team remained behind to pack up the tents and rucksacks. The casualty was then reassessed in the NDSART control vehicle and, showing signs of improvement, was discharged into the care of the Ten Tors team leader.
Doctors updated the casualty’s parents.
