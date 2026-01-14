This missile was found by a walker on north Dartmoor.
Aaron Harper, from Plymouth, has posted his find on social media in the past few days.
He found what appears to be a projectile explosive on Willsworthy firing range above Sourton on north Dartmoor. between Tavistock and Okehampton.
This is used regularly by the Army for training.
He said: “I stumbled across this off path in a boggy part of the Willsworthy firing range a few weeks back. I did report it along with the what3words location. I’m just curious if anyone knows a bit more about it or have found similar before.”
His message, which was shared on the Dartmoor Public Group, where attracted a number of comments.
One responder said it was likely to be an 81mm mortar.
They said: “They don't use explosive mortar rounds on Dartmoor very often now.
“Easy way to determine what type of round it is is by colour. If it's green with a yellow band then it's HE (high explosives), if it's a grey/white colour then it's an illumination round.
“HE rounds don't drift off target and all ones fired have to be accounted for (for obvious reasons). Illumination rounds are designed to drift for spread of light so can travel a reasonable distance from the ranges and will land intact as they don't explode.
“Either way, definitely don't touch as even illum rounds can misfire and cause serious burns.
“If you use the what3words app then log the location and pass to the relevant authority.”
The advice is always to report finds like this to the authorities and above all not to touch it.
Call the safety training officer at Okehampton Camp on 01837 657210 or the police on 999 or 101.
The Army has been approached for comment.
