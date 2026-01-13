A new diversion route from the west to the east side of Okehampton has opened following a deluge of complaints over the initial route, which forced drivers to take a long detour via Sourton Cross and the A30.
Cllr James Grainger, county councillor for Okehampton Rural, confirmed in a Facebook post that the new west-east diversion will take vehicles past Wongs and down Northfield Road. Drivers will then be able to turn right onto North Street.
The news follows days of chaos, as drivers were left confused by the diversion route, leading to hundreds of vehicles travelling the wrong way down the reversed one-way section of Crediton Road. The situation led police to install CCTV at the junction and Wales and West Utilities to extend the length of road closed.
Cllr Grainger noted that the diversion signage had not been clear, leading to the mistakes, but warned residents that if the new diversion was ignored, Wales and West Utilities would close the road again without consultation to ensure safety for all road users.
