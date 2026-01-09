West Devon Borough Council is seeking views on its proposal to build 30 affordable homes on an undeveloped patch of land in the town centre.
The council is proposing to build the houses on the area called Wonnacott’s Meadow. It is also known as Hog’s Wood, particularly by those opposed to building on the area.
A council spokesperson said: “This is an informal consultation – no planning application will be submitted until early spring. Right now, we want to hear your thoughts on our initial proposals.
