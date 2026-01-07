Fire crews from Okehampton and North Tawton put out a blaze in a shed at property in Okehampton this afternoon.
They were called out just after 1pm today, Wednesday, January 7 to the shed on fire at an address in Sterlings Way.
The crew worked with breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools put the fire out.
The fire was accidental, caused by overheating electric cables to a chest freezer, the fire service said.
