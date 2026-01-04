FIRE crews from Okehampton fought a chimney fire at South Tawton, near North Tawton during the early hours of Sunday, January 4.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call reporting the chimney fire at 3.54am.
A crew from Okehampton attended and found on arrival confirmed the fire in a hidden wooden beam behind wall above the fire place.
A second crew from Okehampton attended to assist with the fire.
Crews exposed the wooden beam using small tools and one hose reel jet.
After the beam was exposed the crews were able to put out the fire and confirmed it had not spread.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check that the fire was out but a crew revisited the incident later in the morning to ensure temperatures had not increased again.
