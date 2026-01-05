More than 4,700 homes and businesses in Okehampton now have access to full fibre, but thousands have yet to make the switch, Openreach announced today (January 5).
Openreach, the UK’s broadband network operator, invested £1.4m to expand gigabit-capable broadband to around 85 per cent of properties in the area, but has said that many eligible residents have yet to take advantage of the upgrade. It is now calling on residents to check their eligibility.
Martin Williams, Openreach partnership director for the South West and Wales, said: “Most of Okehampton is covered by full fibre, but many residents and businesses haven’t yet made the switch. It’s not automatic - you need to place an order with your chosen provider.
“The difference in speed and reliability can be significant, especially for busy households or people working from home. We want to make sure everyone knows what’s available and how to get it.
“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”
Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, and hopes to reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade.
Research suggests that nationwide full-fibre broadband could save 400 million commuter trips each year. The company is also switching its commercial fleet - the UK's second largest - to reach zero emissions by 2031.
