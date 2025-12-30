Police and fire officers have issued a warning following a spate of deliberate fires.
Fire crews have attended six wildfires which have been started deliberately since Christmas Day.
A period of exceptionally dry and windy weather contributed to the spread of five uncontrolled wildfires in the West Anstey Common area in north Devon and one at Meldon Common, Chagford.
This is not the first time these commons have been set alight in the past year.
Devon and Cornwall Police PC Julian Fry said: “The deliberate setting of unauthorised fires in our public open spaces is a criminal offence that destroys wildlife habitats, threatens historic sites, and puts lives at risk. In its most basic form, arson is criminal damage by fire which can lead to a fine, a community order or a prison sentence.
“Arson is always treated seriously by police and the courts and with very good reason. The most severe cases – where a person’s reckless behaviour has caused life to be endangered – can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.”
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Ian Donovan said: “During the swaling period of 2025, we saw a substantial increase in incidents where individuals deliberately started fires and left them unattended. This is a situation that we do not want duplicated in 2026.
“This activity is illegal and both fire and police agree that these activities must stop. Where these activities are deemed to be suspicious, and the fires have been deliberately ignited, the police will take positive action against those involved.
“These uncontrolled fires require multiple appliances to attend and therefore prevent the resources from attending more pressing emergencies where lives may be at risk.”
To report a crime, call 101 for non-emergencies or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Call 999 to report a fire.
The police are appealing for witnesses to the deliberate fires started in the West Anstey Common area and Meldon Common, Chagford, since Christmas Day.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information which may assist our enquiries please call us on 101, quoting crime reference 50250329466.”
