The Exeter-Okehampton rail service will be suspended this evening, Great Western Railway (GWR) has announced, as Storm Goretti is set to hit the UK later today.
The railway operator has said that all services on the Exeter-Okehampton line will be closed from 6pm this evening due to risks posed by high winds and icy conditions on the tracks. Service disruptions are also expected tomorrow morning. The company will not provide replacement road transport due to the expected dangerous road conditions.
Customers have been advised to travel earlier in the day and avoid journeys later this afternoon and evening. Anyone who has bought a ticket for a suspended train can use it to travel earlier today.
