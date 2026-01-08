ALL trains between Exeter and Okehampton and Exeter and Barnstaple will be suspended from 6pm today, Thursday, January 8, due to forecast high winds from Storm Goretti.
There will be no replacement buses. Disruption is expected to last into Friday morning.
Train services in Cornwall will also be suspended.
“Passengers are advised to travel earlier and not to attempt travel late afternoon or evening on Thursday,” a Great Western Railway spokesperson said.
“While GWR will continue to operate as many trains as possible on all other routes, the severe weather may lead to short notice changes and cancellations.
“Customers with tickets for the routes affected will be able to use those tickets to travel earlier on Thursday, or on Friday.
“Network Rail engineers will be on standby in key locations to clear any fallen trees and debris from the railway as quickly as possible to keep passengers moving.”
