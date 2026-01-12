An Okehampton resident started a petition last week to save a valued green space in the centre of town from development.
The petition, set up by Josh Kopecek, is calling on West Devon Borough Council to scrap its proposal to build 30-40 homes on Wonnacotts Meadow (commonly known as Hog’s Wood), a rewilded piece of land situated between Northfield Road and Wonnacotts Road. It has already proved a success, collecting over 700 signatures in just seven days.
The battle to save Hog’s Wood has been ongoing since August 2024, when fears of development first arose, but has come to a head following a recent public consultation at which the borough council unveiled plans for the construction of over 30 new homes on the site to provide more affordable housing.
However, nature lovers have opposed the plan, arguing that Hog’s Wood is a valuable green space with rich biodiversity, diverse habitats, and a crucial wildlife corridor.
Residents describe the site as essential to their physical and mental wellbeing, noting that it provides accessible green space for those unable to reach the park and opportunities for children to learn about the natural environment.
Others have said that the site is unsuitable for development because it lies in a high-risk flood zone, and questioned why the council had not considered extra homes on the outskirts of the town, where major housing developments are already underway.
Josh said: “That’s the driving force behind the campaign – why build here in this unspoilt rewilded section of urban woodland in the centre of Okehampton when there’s plenty of space where they’re already building homes, which would make more sense.
“Thirty more homes at the top of town wouldn’t really make much of a difference to anyone, whereas down here you’re going to tread on everyone’s toes and it would be a real shame to lose that wildlife and green space that everybody finds so useful and is such a benefit to the community.”
Used for multiple purposes over the years, including allotment plots and garage spaces, the land has been left alone and has undergone natural regeneration through benign neglect in recent decades. It is now home to protected species such as hedgehogs and slow worms, and is also a feeding spot for Greater Horseshoe Bats.
But Josh fears that the very thing that has allowed nature to flourish has also made the site an unrecognised and overlooked part of town, leaving it more vulnerable to development.
He said: “It’s very important to people locally, especially, but it’s totally unrecognised, and because it’s been this unrecognised asset, I think it’s not in people’s general awareness. We’ve been trying to grow people’s awareness of this resource that they have — which they’re either not taking advantage of or not aware of — and say to them: ‘Look, this is a thing we’ve got which we’re likely to lose if we don’t pay attention.’”
Cllr Mark Renders, West Devon’s lead member for housing, said: “We must consider all available options for new homes, as we have declared a housing crisis. There is a genuine need for affordable homes in West Devon, and this project aims to address that by delivering high-quality, accessible, and sustainably designed homes that support the long-term wellbeing of the community.
"However, the scheme also looks to balance the need to support the environment, as we have also declared a biodiversity emergency. The current early plans leave much of the site for nature and hopefully achieve that balance in the best way possible.
“We want to stress that no decision has yet been made, and we are very keen to hear from the public. This is why we’re running an informal consultation on our idea for around 30 new-build social and affordable homes on part of the Wonnacotts Road site. You can find the consultation online at https://wonnacotts-road-okehampton.commonplace.is/ and have your say.
“The website has more information on the proposal, including background on the proposal, our thought process and next steps, should the plan move forward.”
