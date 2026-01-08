A plan to build two homes in woodland on the edge of Tavistock has prompted fears of loss of wildlife.
Two family homes are the subject of an initial planning application on a triangular copse on Callington Road bordered by Monksmead and the Tors estate.
Nearby residents say the building work would disturb the habitat and drive away birds and the small-scale plan would do little to address the housing crisis it addresses.
They say the plot should be preserved as one of the few green spaces and habitats in an area under pressure from developers with 600 homes being built at the Tors next door.
A new estate access road would not be safe, claim Tavistock Town Council and Devon County Council highways.
Applicant Ann Bowden is seeking permission in principle from West Devon Borough Council planners for the homes and promises to reduce harm to the woodland habitat.
Permission in principle is a way to seek planning consent that considers the location, use and amount of development. Other planning issues are dealt with later as ‘technical details’.
The applicant believes the site can be developed in a sensitive way.
A tree preservation order covers the site which is close to the former Tavistock to Bere Alston Railway footpath in the conservation area.
Neighbouring Abbotsfield Close residents say the initial building work would disturb wildlife and wildlife habitat would be lost.
One resident said the woodland supported a substantial rookery which would be driven away: “Despite the tree preservation order protecting the wood, the unconvincing claim in the application is that ‘not all the trees would be removed so there would be little effect on the site’.
“The claim ignores the effect on the woodland during construction and later activity. The application’s weak and flawed argument is that any disturbance on a small site would quickly mean all birdlife would abandon it and the ecosystem would be permanently diminished and damaged for all wildlife.”
The developer says the plan would retain most of the trees and provide space for future growth. The intention is to ‘incorporate them as part of the vision’.
Some tree removal will be proposed, but will be balanced against new planting and appropriate management, respecting the site’s visual qualities and hiding the homes.
Devon Highways and Tavistock Town Council both object to the plan, saying a new access road was unlikely to be safe. The town council also objects due to harm to trees.
