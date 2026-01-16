So far, three meetings with nearby colleges have been set up for Year 11 students. There will be an information evening at Okehampton College with teams from Tavistock College Sixth Form, Queen Elizabeth’s School Sixth Form, and Exeter College. Okehampton students can also attend an open evening at Tavistock College and an advisory session with Exeter College at Okehampton College for students and parents. The school has not yet announced the dates for these meetings. Okehampton College bursary holders who transfer to Tavistock will receive a free bus pass that can be used during the week and on weekends.