A POINTS failure at Crediton means that trains must run at a reduced speed on all lines through Crediton, National Rail announced this morning, Thursday, January 22.
As a result, trains between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton and Barnstaple may be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes.
In the latest announcement, National Rail said that disruption should be expected until 10am.
To assist passengers, tickets can be used on local Stagecoach South West services 5, 5A, 5B, 5C and 6A at no extra cost.
