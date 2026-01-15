Public body Forestry England has announced plans to create a new woodland near Hatherleigh.
The new woodland, which will be called Fishleigh Wood, will be created on land recently bought by Forestry England.
Over the coming years, the 135-hectare site will be planted with a mix of tree species that will absorb carbon from the atmosphere, enhance the local landscape, and provide important habitat for wildlife.
In the future, it will also provide a range of other benefits, including improving water quality along the River Torridge and providing a future source of sustainable timber.
Fishleigh Wood will be the second new woodland Forestry England is creating in the area, following the recent announcement that is is creating Okement Wood, near Okehampton, just eight miles away.
Together, the two sites will form stepping-stone habitats for wildlife, making it easier for species including birds and mammals to move across the landscape.
Forestry England will be speaking to local communities and stakeholders as plans for Fishleigh Wood develop, and there will be opportunities for the public to share their views later in the year.
Kevin Stannard, forest management director at Forestry England, said: “Creating this new woodland near Hatherleigh is a positive step forward for woodland habitat in this part of Devon. By planting new woodlands close to one another, as we’re doing here, we can help nature recover at a landscape scale, while delivering long-term benefits for future generations.
