DEVON continues to maintain a strong supply of childcare places despite falling birth rates and rising demand linked to the Government’s expansion of funded childcare places, the council’s cabinet heard on Wednesday, January 14.
At the first cabinet meeting of the year, councillors reviewed Devon County Council’s (DCC) latest Childcare Sufficiency Assessment, an annual report which reviews whether there are enough high‑quality childcare places to meet the needs of working families in Devon.
This work underpins DCC’s priority to secure “positive futures for our young people,” by making sure high‑quality early years provision is accessible across communities and supports children’s readiness for school.
It also aligns with the Government’s Best Start in Life strategy, which sets a national ambition to raise early childhood development outcomes, including increasing the proportion of five‑year‑olds achieving a Good Level of Development by 2028.
This year’s report reflects the biggest change to childcare entitlements in a generation, with funded hours now extended to babies from nine months and set to rise further in September 2025.
The report says that Devon now has enough childcare places for about four in every 10 children aged 0–4, which is better than the national average of three in 10.
This is an improvement on 2022 and shows that, even though there are slightly fewer providers, the county has still managed to increase the number of places available.
According to the assessment the number of Ofsted‑registered providers in Devon fell by just 0.3 per cent last year, lower than regional and national figures.
At the same time, the number of childcare places has increased, particularly for babies, toddlers and wraparound care. Before‑ and after‑school places have risen sharply, and several schools have lowered their age range to admit two‑year‑olds.
The private and school‑run sectors continue to grow, while voluntary‑run settings and childminders have seen gradual reductions.
Despite a 2.9 per cent fall in the number of under‑fives, demand for childcare remains high. Rising employment—especially among mothers—and the expansion of funded hours mean that more families are seeking full‑day, all‑year‑round provision.
Nearly 2,000 parents responded to this year’s survey, with 45 per cent saying they would like more childcare, particularly wraparound and holiday provision.
Demand is highest in Exmouth, Clyst Vale, Culm Valley and Barnstaple.
Under‑two provision remains the biggest challenge with 67 per cent of wards lacking sufficient places.
Devon continues to outperform national averages in take‑up of funded childcare with 91 per cent of three‑ and four‑year‑olds able to access funded places and 72 per cent of eligible two‑year‑olds taking up their entitlement.
And 77.8 per cent of eligible babies and toddlers accessing the new working parents’ entitlement.
Early Years Pupil Premium take‑up has also increased, particularly in disadvantaged areas.
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: “As childcare reforms roll out nationally I’m pleased to say that Devon is in a strong position although I do recognise that there is more work to do particularly in regards to a lack of spaces for under twos.
“Last year we secured £1.48 million of Government funding that has enabled us to support new baby, toddler and wraparound places and we are planning further investment in former children’s centre buildings, and several schools have secured national funding to expand their nursery provision.
“We know families rely on high quality, accessible childcare, and we’re committed to working with providers and schools to make sure every community has the places it needs.”
