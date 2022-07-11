Amber warning of extreme heat in Devon on Sunday

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning of extreme heat for Sunday in Devon. ( OpenMapTiles/@OpenStreetMap contributors )

THE Met Office has issued an Amber warning of extreme heat for Sunday, July 17 from 12 midnight to 11.59pm.

During this time some exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

What to expect

• Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

• Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

• Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

• Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will build again later this week and over the coming weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday.

Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.