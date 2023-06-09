THE UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued an amber alert in regions including the South West, ahead of anticipated high temperatures this weekend.
The amber alert is in place until 9am on Monday, June 12.
The Met office said this week that temperatures could peak around 30 degrees centigrade in some parts of England and remain well above average overnight through the weekend.
"In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it's important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun," said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UKHSA this week.
Dr Agostinho Sousa warned that high temperatures will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
She asked that we should all check in on friends, family or neighbours who we know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather to make sure they're following the necessary advice.
Meanwhile, the Met office today warns that the warmer weather brings risk of thundery showers this weekend, in the South West and Southern Wales, with the chance of gusty winds and downpours in some places.
Their warning highlights potential disruption to travel and the possibility of very localised flooding from the heaviest showers.
