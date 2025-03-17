A woodland conservation charity has shown that ancient woodland can successfully enter the timber construction supply chain and provide an income stream for local woodland owners.
The Woodland Trust used the Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Fund to explore how developing the local wood economy can support woodland management.
Non-traditional native Devon species, such as beech, alder and western hemlock have been fabricated into flooring and cladding samples and sent for manufacture into casement windows and doors.
Jack Clough, grant manager, Forestry Commission said: “This project stood out as one which would stimulate a circular economy in and around Dartmoor, by creating and identifying new opportunities to match local demand for timber with local resource and supply.”
Most of Dartmoor’s hardwood is being sold as low value firewood, which does not provide enough income to enable woodland owners to manage their woodland. This is because local manufacturers and sawmills are not currently set up to use the species being extracted locally.
The ‘Dartmoor’s Future Forests’ project set out to show that locally sourced timber can be used instead of imported timber.
By creating an income from timber sales, woodland management can be supported while still protecting and preserving the woodland.
David Rickwood, Devon site manager for the Woodland Trust said: “There is a need to bring more of our ancient woodlands back into management. In doing so we will create diverse habitats for our wildlife that over recent decades has been in significant decline. Yet costs associated with management are prohibitive.
“We have demonstrated that timber from ancient woodland restoration could be part of a local supply chain but we need planners and architects to look at these lesser-known viable wood products to create a demand for locally sourced and locally produced wood products.”
The next phase will be to work with local businesses to expand what timber they can use and what products they can produce.