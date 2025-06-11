A fence has been erected on an unofficial throughway in the middle of an Okehampton housing estate, much to the dismay of locals.
The fence was put up today (Wednesday, June 11) over a gap in Kellands Lane on the Meldon Fields estate.
Residents have said that they have not been informed about the fence being put up.
The walkway was previously blocked by a concrete wall, dubbed ‘Devon’s Berlin Wall’, that was unexpectedly erected in April of this year.
After locals and councillors protested the concrete wall, it was demolished by digger drivers who were not affiliated by West Devon Borough Council shortly after its arrival.
Lisa Fortune, who lives in Sterlings Way, noticed the fence being built this morning (Wednesday).
She said: “I walked around the area this morning and noticed there were workmen with trailers full of fencing. Nobody had any idea that the fence would be put up.
“I informed St James Primary School because the kids that have gone to school this morning will not know that their pathway home will be blocked and parents need to be aware. I think it’s very devious the way they are doing it.”
Thomas Warren, who has lived on Kellands Lane since 2018, said: “It’s simply ridiculous that the councillors and the builders can’t sort something out rather than keep building walls and fences which create great inconvenience for a huge number of people who pass my door every day.
“We have to take my great great granddaughter to nursery school on a two-mile run trip instead of taking a shorter walk because of the wall, then the fence and now a new fence.
“It’s not a big inconvenience for us, but it is for hundreds of people every day. It’s about time it was sorted out to help the local people rather than for what the builders want."
When the concrete wall was pulled down in April, enforcement action over the wall was taken by West Devon Borough Council.
During their enforcement action, they served a temporary stop notice to prevent any further works taking place.
A makeshift barrier was erected seven years ago between the two sections of Kellands Lane, which has never been joined up. However, this was breached and local people have been using as a safer route to both schools which avoids walking down busy Crediton Road.
West Devon Borough Council has been approached for a comment.
