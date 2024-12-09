POLICE and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has said an announcement will be made at the end of the week on the appointment of an interim Chief Constable for Devon and Cornwall Police following the suspension of Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell.
A/CC Colwell remains suspended while an investigation continues into allegations of gross misconduct following a mandatory referral by the Commissioner to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Commissioner Hernandez said a recruitment process was continuing “at pace” and she was looking forward to returning stability to policing in Devon and Cornwall.
She said: “Following a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, I can confirm that no representations have been received from Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell and he remains suspended while investigations continue into allegations of gross misconduct.
“I am now progressing at pace with the recruitment of an interim Chief Constable using a panel interview process, supported by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Police and Fire and Rescue Services and the College of Policing.
“I have invited the chair and vice chair of the Police and Crime Panel to join me in this process as a confirmation hearing by the panel is not required.
“I remain mindful of concerns among members of the force and our communities over the current leadership gap and am committed to resolving this as swiftly as possible and restoring stability to policing in Devon and Cornwall.
“As such I anticipate being in a position to make an announcement on my appointment late on Friday.”
There were calls last week for Ms Hernandez to resign over the situation.
The police and crime commissioner is an elected role and Ms Hernandez will continue in the job until May 2028. She started her third four-year term in May.