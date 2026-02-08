The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning as heavy rain is forecast to cause flooding and travel disruption.
The outlook this week is for continued rain and generally unsettled weather.
The Met Office issued the yellow alert from 12 noon to midnight today (Monday), with the warning area covering parts of southern England and Wales.
The warning predicts 10-15mm of rain would be likely although some higher and coastal areas exposed to strong south to south-easterly winds might have significantly more rain at 20-30mm.
The yellow weather warning says rain could lead to homes and businesses becoming flooded and disrupt travel and power supplies.
The Met Office said: "Heavy rain during Monday afternoon and evening may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
"Bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across Devon and Cornwall during Monday afternoon and evening."
The warning is the latest to be issued in the UK after stormy and wet weather affected the South West particularly severely during January and in February so far.
Storms Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra left multiple areas affected by flooding, especially East Devon, during January with issues also caused by trees being blown down.
Several rivers across Devon, Somerset and Dorset are liable to flood today (Monday) amid the heavy rain with the River Axe and River Teign in Devon named as vulnerable to overflowing.
The government flood alert service is available at this link:
The Met Office forecast for Devon for the next few days from today will be unsettled and mild, featuring sunny spells mixed with heavy and often prolonged rain showers.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 11C in the day, dropping to roughly 6C at night. From tomorrow (Tuesday) to Thursday the forecast is for continued unsettled, windy, and wet conditions. Rain will be heavy and prolonged at times, with a continued risk of flooding in some areas.
