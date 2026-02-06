A yellow weather warning for rain covering Devon has been extended, bringing the threat of more flooding today.
The Met Office warning, came into force yesterday (Thursday) and was due to finish at 12midnight last night. But this finish has been extended to 9pm tonight, Friday.
The warning says 20-30mm of rain is likely in many places while some higher ground areas, such as Dartmoor, could get more than 50mm with minor surface water flooding possible.
The Met Office warned of disruption to public transport services, flooding to homes and businesses and difficult driving conditions, with potential brief interruption to power supplies and other services at the worst.
The warning comes as many low lying areas remain saturated from prolonged rain and storms. Some communities are still clearing damage and flood water from storms Ingrid and Chandra.
Damage has included Torcross in Devon which lost part of a coastal road to the sea, part of Teignmouth Pier getting washed away and a breach of the Dawlish railway sea wall.
