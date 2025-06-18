The farmers charity RABI has announced that they will launch an app that provides farmers with real-time trauma guidance to use in the crucial moments following a serious on-farm accident.
The free smartphone app called FarmersAid will be available from January 2026 and will offer step-by-step instructions for treating the most common life-threatening injuries on farms such as crush incidents, falls from height, and severe bleeding.
This will enable users to act fast and effectively before emergency services can reach the scene.
Alicia Chivers, RABI’s chief executive, said: “It’s unacceptable that too many farming families are devastated by what are often preventable tragedies, with lives being lost due to a lack of understanding on how to administer immediate critical care at the scene.
“Unfortunately, serious accidents sadly occur and we believe FarmersAid will be a powerful, practical tool that could make the difference between life and death.”
Farming remains the most dangerous industry in the UK. Though it employs just one per cent of the workforce, it accounts for around 20 per cent of all workplace deaths.
On average, 31 people die on British farms each year and thousands more are left with life-changing injuries.
The app is supported by leading remote and rural medicine experts Professor Cathy Jackson and Professor Stuart Maitland-Knibb.
Professor Maitland-Knibb, a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) consultant, said: “Emergency services often face delays reaching rural farms. This means the first few minutes are absolutely critical.”
“That’s where FarmersAid can help. It has the power to save countless lives in our farming communities.”
The app will help administer first aid in the crucial ten-minute window after an incident where fast action from bystanders can dramatically improve survival and recovery outcomes.
Beyond the digital app, FarmersAid also has plans for on-farm critical care kits, training pilots, wellbeing referrals and educational outreach programmes for the agricultural sector.
