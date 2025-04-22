A 22-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating on a train in front of passengers.
The incident happened between 6.17pm and 6.51pm on Friday, April 4 on the Exeter St David’s to Crediton train.
Detectives from the British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of outraging public decency.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 624 of 4 April.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.