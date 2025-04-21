EXETER Pride, one of the biggest free Pride events in the country celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and questioning plus (LGBTQ+) communities, has been awarded a generous grant by The National Lottery Community Fund (TNL).
The Trustees which co-ordinate the annual event say that they are excited to announce that they have been awarded £20,000 which will help to fund this year’s bumper event on Saturday, May 10.
In addition, Exeter City Council (ECC) has generously provided funding of £2,500.
Russell Back, Chair of Exeter Pride, said: “After our successful return last year where our community came out in force to bring back Pride we were looking to build on that success and continue to grow Pride to put on a great event that our community deserves.
“Funding is a significant challenge for all within the charity sector at the moment, so thank you so much for the generous support of ECC and TNL and, of course, our incredible sponsors and partners that support us year in and year out who without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
The Trustees also thank those volunteering, hosting and participating in this year’s event.
It will include a march down Exeter High Street and events at Northernhay Gardens, Rougemont Gardens, Exeter Phoenix, Exeter Library, The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and other venues.
There will be a marketplace, workshops, music and entertainment plus information stalls.
New will be a fun dog show, two stages of fabulous entertainment and a fully stocked bar.
Everyone is invited to take along a blanket and picnic and grab a glass of something sparkling to watch artists and drag acts provide an afternoon of nonstop entertainment.
There will be an Official Afterparty hosted at Exeter Phoenix by the incredible Cleo Toris and featuring 14 of the South West’s best Queens!
For full details, visit: www.exeterpride.co.uk .