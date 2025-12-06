A MAN has been ordered to pay £38,000 for stripping out the historic interior of a 17th Century, protected building in Topsham.
The Grade II* listed building, located on Topsham’s historic Strand, dates back to the 17th Century. Listed in 1952, it is among the top 8% of the nation’s most important historic buildings because of its exceptional architectural significance and its unusually well-preserved internal plan form.
Despite being fully aware of its listed status – and having secured listed building consent for a limited scope of works – Mr Bruce Philipps oversaw the complete removal of the historic interior, taking the building back to bare brick. Floors were also removed down to the earth beneath the structure.
Listed Buildings are buildings of special architectural or historic interest which appear on lists compiled or approved by the Secretary of State in England.
Listed buildings are graded to reflect their relative architectural and historic importance as follows: Grade I (exceptional quality) buildings such as Exeter Cathedral; Grade II* (particularly important buildings of more than special interest) – this 17th Century example; and Grade II (buildings of special interest warranting every effort to preserve them).
Listed buildings in the UK are protected by law, to carry out, or cause to be carried out, the demolition, alteration or extension of a listed building without the appropriate consent is an offence, and can lead to a fine or imprisonment.
In this case, Mr Philipps received a criminal conviction and was fined £30,000, which was reduced to £20,000 due to a “guilty plea”.
He was also ordered to pay £16,000 in costs to Exeter City Council, along with a £2,000 government surcharge, bringing the total financial penalty to £38,000.
Officers are now leading on efforts to ensure the building is restored to its former condition by Mr Philipps.
Cllr Susannah Patrick, Lead Councillor for City Development, said: “This is one of the most serious cases of harm to a listed building that our officers have ever encountered.
“Exeter’s heritage is a priceless and irreplaceable asset, and we have a clear responsibility to protect it. When individuals disregard legal protections and cause deliberate or reckless damage, we will not hesitate to pursue formal enforcement action.”
